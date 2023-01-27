Weather Forecast: Winter storm bringing snow, wind, and freezing cold temps

MISSOULA — With a Winter Storm Warning in place, all of western Montana will be seeing snow, wind, and freezing cold temperatures to kick off the last weekend in January.

The first part of this storm will be consistent moisture. For most areas, snow will fall continually Friday into the midday Saturday.

Snow totals are looking to hit around 5-12" in valleys, and between 1-3 feet in the mountains. A few areas between Stevensville and Hamilton could see more of a rain/snow mix today, with snow beginning more consistently overnight.

As the snow accumulates, roads will be wet, slick, and slushy for the next two days. There is a chance as the incoming cold front sweeps through for a flash freeze on certain roads.

The temperatures will drop early Saturday morning into single digits. While wind gusts will not be extremely high, there will be enough wind to cause patchy blowing snow, leading to reduced visibility and frigid wind chill temperatures.

Please check road conditions if planning to travel this weekend and be prepared for the cold temperatures to affect power lines, animals, and humans.