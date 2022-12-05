Weather Forecast: Winter storm expected to cause widespread impacts

MISSOULA — With snowfall overnight, widespread travel impacts are expected to cause delays this morning.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys yesterday, which does not expire until later this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches were forecasted, but reports will come in at different times today.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for most areas in western Montana.

Cold temperatures are likely to keep snow from melting, making roads and sidewalks very slippery. Plus, winds throughout the week will blow snow around causing low visibility.

This week, plan to take it slower on the roads and for any travel between Monday - Tuesday.

The snow will die down slightly in the afternoon and retreat into mountainous areas, but then return overnight into Tuesday.

For the latest weather impacts to roads or schools, check out the KPAX Facebook page.