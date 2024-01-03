Weather Forecast: Winter storm on the way; cold air moves in Sunday

MISSOULA — If the fog/inversions are driving you crazy, just hold on for one more day.

Tonight we are expecting just a slight dusting across mountain ranges in the area that might clear things out before another storm arrives Friday.

For now, continue to be wary of dense fog and chilly temperatures this morning.

After tonight's weak system, another one is looking to move in Thursday night - Friday. Snow may become more widespread Saturday with better chances then as well.

Arctic air will arrive Sunday, cooling things down. Roads may be difficult to travel on Sunday with new snow/well-below freezing temperatures.

In total, the weekend system may bring a few inches to the mountains and around 1" for the valleys. These totals are just general for now, but updated ones will come as we get closer to Friday.