Weather Forecast: Winter storm system will bring snow until the weekend

MISSOULA — The current winter storm hitting western Montana will stick around through the work week.

Snowfall during the morning commute today will mostly impact the northwestern part of the state, with 1-3 inches possible in Troy and Libby.

As the day goes on into tonight, snow will begin to spread out, heavily impacting high elevation areas and moderately impacting valleys.

Some areas like the Lower Clark Fork Region and the Kootenai Region are expected to see total snow accumulations hit 1-2 feet by Thursday evening, whereas the Flathead, Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot valleys are only expected to see 1-5 inches.

The snow will not hit heavily all at once, but be a more continuous snow overnight into Thursday all day.

Travel impacts are expected, mostly for the Wednesday evening commute and Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for valleys and will begin later today, but Winter Storm Warnings issued for the NW region began overnight.

Plan on road conditions being wet and slick for the next few days.