Weather Forecast: Winter storm with heavy snow arrives tonight

MISSOULA — As temperatures continue to slowly warm up, our next big winter weather event is arriving soon.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued already for much of NW Montana and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas south of Missoula.

Snow totals are looking promising to deliver high amounts for the Flathead/Mission valleys, as well as the I-90 corridor around Lookout Pass. This means that impacts are likely for both the Wednesday morning and Thursday morning commute.

Travel could be incredibly difficult or just impossible at the mountain pass level/in the Flathead if this storm lines up with current forecast trends.

Gusty winds will also be a factor in rough travel Wednesday. A shortwave of low pressure will the cause of this winter weather.

Continue to keep an eye on the forecast as more details become clear today as the system moves in.