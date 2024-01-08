Weather Forecast: Winter storms expected to intensify throughout the week

MISSOULA — Weather-wise, it will be a difficult and wintry week ahead for western Montana. As a low pressure trough drops in across the region, winter storms are expected to intensify.

The worst period for the week is likely Tuesday - Wednesday. Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued for local areas and can be found here:

https://www.weather.gov/mso/

Heavy snow, gusty winds, and arctic temperatures will be the main factors contributing to difficult travel/poor conditions.

If you have plans to hit the back-country or travel over mountain passes between Tuesday - Friday of this week - please reconsider and/or adjust plans.

Snow totals are likely to reach between 10-20" for mountain ranges/passes, with valleys seeing anywhere from 1-10" over the next few days.

Winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday afternoon, potentially blowing the heavy snow around and reducing visibility. Forecast models show winds between 30-50 MPH at that point. Then, an arctic front will drop temperatures Thursday into the weekend. '

The front will lead to bitter temps below 0 for lows and barely above 0 for highs.

In essence, it's time to make any preparations needed to protect livestock/animals and yourself from frigid cold on the way. Also, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions on roadways during the middle of the week.

We desperately need some winter weather... but please continue to check the forecast with us and be careful this week!