Weather Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories, pulses of precipitation to come

MISSOULA — Over the next several days, western Montana will receive several rounds of precipitation.

This precipitation will hit at varying impact levels, depending on elevation. Mountains and mountain passes will be seeing windy, snowy, and moderately impacted travel conditions through Sunday.

Valleys, on the other hand, will see off and on precipitation at times due to downsloping. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer, which means light rain/freezing rain when we do see precipitation down to valley floors.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of Northwest Montana (Eureka, Troy/Libby, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls), including Lookout Pass. Snow rates look much more consistent for these areas above 4000 FT. Westbound travel today along I-90 is expected to be difficult at times due to blowing snow and low visibility.

Today is just round one though. Precipitation this weekend will again bring concerns about mountain pass travel in the region. Higher chances arrive on both Saturday and Sunday for more mountain snow/valley rain.