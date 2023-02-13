Weather Forecast: Winter weather arriving today & tonight

MISSOULA — Another round of wintry weather will arrive today for western Montana.

For today, most snowfall will be only in higher elevation levels and along the Montana/Idaho border. Snow levels will eventually drop to the valleys, but most valleys will only see a rain or rain/snow mix until later tonight.

With temperatures being so warm the last several days and still looking warm today (39 degrees in Missoula, 41 degrees in Kalispell, and 43 degrees in Hamilton), snow totals are at a very wide range with this storm.

Generally, valleys can except snow to accumulate between 1-3" by Tuesday afternoon/evening, with mountain areas hitting anywhere between 2-10".

Here is a more detailed breakdown of snow totals through Tuesday:

Butte/Blackfoot Region, 2-5"

Northern/Southern Clearwater Mountains, 4-7"

Lower Clark Fork Region, 1-2" in valleys, 2-5" for Evaro Hill & Lookout Pass

Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, 2-4" in valleys, 6-10" in mountains

Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, 4-7"

West Glacier Region, 1-3" in valleys, 2-4" for Marias Pass

A cold front coming in overnight will allow temperatures to drop and most of the precipitation to turn to snow. Gusty winds will accompany the cold front, but higher gusts between 20-30 MPH will be blowing today as well.

With all of these weather conditions, the local National Weather Service office has already issued a Winter Weather Advisory that begins tonight into Tuesday afternoon.

Road conditions will be a concern as the front and precipitation could cause black ice for Tuesday morning. However, after this round of winter weather, skies will clear up and temperatures will hit back in the upper 30s.