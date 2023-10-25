Weather Forecast: Winter weather brings dramatic change, icy roads

Watch Now
Winter conditions from an arctic blast have brought a dramatic change in weather to western Montana.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Oct 25, 2023
MISSOULA — The expected arctic blast arrived between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, bringing dramatic changes to weather conditions across the state.

Road conditions will be the main concern from all the changes.

Most roadways were wet before the front moved through, leaving behind a chance for ice with snow on top.

Snow will continue through the afternoon and evening with a few breaks here and there.

Totals look to be the highest in Southwest Montana and on the mountain passes.

Generally, the valleys will see anywhere from 1" and 5" with 6" to 12" expected in the higher elevation.

Temperatures will not improve much from this morning. So, dress for high temperatures around freezing today.

We'll provide more updates throughout the day with your forecast.

