Weather Forecast: Winter weather expected to impact roads for the morning

MISSOULA — A snow system is expected to impact roads for the morning commute - mainly for areas south of MT HWY 200.

The precipitation first started out as rain for some areas, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a warning for potential valley road "freeze-ups".

Any layer of rain with snow added on top can make roads change from wet - to slicky - to icy. The reason for concern is because road temperatures have been cooling in these last few hours.

However, these conditions are changeable mostly for the hours before the sunrise (7:49 AM), and after the sunrise. Northwest Montana has less of a chance for the snow to cause commute impacts.

Weather models show the snow starting to break up in the valleys by 9:30 or 10 AM, with snow chances decreasing overall by the lunchtime hours.

A few scattered bands will likely remain through the afternoon and evening, but not accumulate much in the valleys.

By tomorrow, skies will begin clearing and temperatures will continue warming for the weekend!