Weather Forecast: Winter weather hitting the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys

MISSOULA - Winter weather has hit in the Bitterroot valley and will continue to bring snow for areas around I-90 today.

Northwestern Montana will not see much snow though. Basically, anywhere northwest of Kalispell will stay dry.

For the valleys that will see snow, a Winter Storm Warning is in place.

Snow accumulations are highly variable, but the snow looks to be rather consistent throughout the day, which could lead to accumulations in the Bitterroot at two inches or above.

Commutes and travel overall today will be slow.

The snow does not look to move out until later this evening.

Drier conditions move in overnight and will stay for much of the next week.

However, temperatures will stay right around freezing until a warmer pattern moves in.