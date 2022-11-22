Weather Forecast: Wintry precipitation falls later today

MISSOULA - A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to move in later today.

Based on forecasts, most areas will be seeing the wet weather move in around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., with the storm becoming widespread throughout the evening into Wednesday morning.

Depending on how a Pacific cold front tracks, some areas could see sleet, freezing rain, snow, or just rain.

With the last week of temperatures being so cold, the biggest threat from this storm will be icy roads.

Precipitation that falls will cause delays to Wednesday morning commutes.

Drivers traveling valleys and mountain passes need to be cautious.

Most of the wet weather will be moving out in time for Thanksgiving Day.