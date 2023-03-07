Weather Forecast: Worm moon and drier conditions today

MISSOULA — Depending on how the clouds clear, a full moon, also known as the "worm moon," should be visible with drier conditions across western Montana valleys today.

Skies should be more cloudy in the morning hours, eventually clearing up here and there for some sunshine in the later hours of the day.

The sun later in the day will be slightly deceiving when it comes to temperatures. Generally, morning lows will be in the teens and some areas will be feeling single digits. Daytime highs will reach the mid-to-upper 30s.

Light surface winds will continue to allow for breezy conditions throughout the week as well.

This drier pattern stays around until Friday, when snow chances return to the forecast.