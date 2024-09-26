Weather: Gusty winds & thunderstorms moving through western Montana tonight

MISSOULA — Our Wednesday so far has been beautiful with warm, above-average temperatures.

Weather conditions will start to change tonight as a cold front from the Pacific moves through.

This front will bring a variety of changes, including gusty winds, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures.

First we'll see the gusty winds. A Wind Advisory is in place for most areas above I-90, with gusts expected as high as 50 MPH. Following the winds, thunderstorms will start to develop north of the Lower Clark Fork region.

Some areas around Lincoln County in NW Montana are under a "Marginal Risk" for severe storms, which means strong outflow winds, heavy rain, hail, and lightning are more likely. The critical hours for these storms is between 5 - 10 PM tonight.

By tomorrow, clouds will be clearing mid-morning and temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60°s and low 70°s.