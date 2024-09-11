Watch Now
Weather: Incoming front bringing what we need to clear out haze/douse wildfires

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — Our incoming storm system will arrive shortly, bringing a few days of much-needed rain and cooler temperatures.

This morning, skies will still be hazy all across western Montana. Then, the clouds will start to roll in and everything starts to change.

Expect showers and scattered thunderstorms to start in the Bitterroot later this afternoon around 4 PM. Showers will then keep moving up north through the evening, before wrapping around for consistent rainfall on Thursday.

Totals between tonight - Friday morning do look promising to douse wildfires and bring some relief from the haze. Everyone should see at least .50" of rain.

However, rain could be heavy enough in some spots to warrant concern about rockfall/debris flow around burn scars. The time period where rain could create these impacts would likely be on Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler already today and then get even cooler for Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 50s on Thursday, 60s for Friday.

For now, get some sweaters ready and your umbrella, because here comes the storm we need!

