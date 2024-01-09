Weather: Strong winds will lead to blowing snow; chilly temps arrive Thursday

MISSOULA — Winter weather is in full force this week - today the main impacts will be moderate-to-heavy snow and gusty winds.

Mountain passes will be where these weather conditions will be felt the worst, but valleys aren't excluded from a tough commute with the winds.

Gusts are forecasted to reach speeds of 20-50 MPH across Western Montana and they will sustain through the evening.

So, as our snow falls today - it will be difficult to drive. Be careful heading out this morning and give yourself extra time to get to your destination!

Advisories and warnings stay in effect until Wednesday, where we look to get a break from both the snow and the winds.

Then, round two shows up Thursday with more snow and an arctic front. While this snow is good for our mountains, continue to follow the forecast for updates on changing conditions.