Weather: Travel impacts continue with record-breaking high temps in the forecast

MISSOULA — Although precipitation has been winding down since last night, the winter weather travel impacts are not over yet.

Because of our recent cold front, ground temperatures are around freezing levels right now. With all of the precipitation from the weekend and these chilly ground temps, black ice is a main concern this morning.

Areas where freezing rain/snow mix and black ice is more likely include:



all of Northwest Montana

Lookout Pass

Lolo Pass

Lost Trail Pass

the Bitterroot Valley

Basically, the morning commute will be slick and icy for many places today. Travel carefully and and slowly, especially until the sun starts to rise and we get a clearer picture of conditions.

Most showers today will be scattered, but will be transitioning from a wintry mix into rain. Temperatures will be to blame for the change in precip type.

Over the next two days, we may see close to record-highs with upper 40s and low 50s in the forecast. However, keep the rain/snow gear handy as the atmospheric river providing all of this moisture isn't done yet. Chances for precip vary continually through the week, as well as type of moisture.

Roads will be incredibly wet this week with lots of water ponding as snow/ice melt.