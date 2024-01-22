Weather: Unsettled precip & warming temps will lead to icy & slushy conditions

MISSOULA — Although temperatures will continue to warm to above-average levels for January, roads will still be icy as scattered pockets of freezing rain are possible throughout this week.

From the Mission Valleys northward, half of the state is still in a Winter Weather Advisory because of potential ice and light snow. Areas of concern include:

-Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish

-Highway 37 Eureka to Libby

-Highway 56 Bull Lake Road

-Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby

-Bad Rock Canyon

-Essex

-Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake

-Polebridge

-Marias Pass



-Flathead Valley -Flathead Lake -Mission Valley -Polson

For the most part, roads will be slushy and dry at times, but the ice poses a travel issue off and on.

The best chances for ice to develop this week are:

1. This Morning

2. Late Monday night

3. Periodically Tuesday

4. Thursday

However, much like this past weekend, weather models are currently struggling to accurately predict where the pockets of freezing rain may develop long-range. To keep yourself safe and others, continue to check the forecast here and keep an eye on road conditions if planning far travel.

After this week, long-range forecast trends show us leaning towards continued warm temperatures in the 40s and slightly drier weather. This week will be more of an up and down week with weather before we see a more clear trend.