Weather: Winter storm for mountains; rain/snow for valleys into election night

MISSOULA — A major winter storm is on the way for the mountains of western Montana.

Usually, we get one "opening season" storm between Halloween - Election Day. This year, we've already had a Halloween storm and we'll get another for Election Day.

The moisture will start later this afternoon with heavy snow above 4000 FT and a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Wind gusts tonight could be in excess of 50 MPH, so secure outdoor objects like Halloween/Christmas decorations.

A Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued all to start around 1-2 PM today, ending Tuesday night. Again, impacts will mainly be above 4000 FT with snow totals ranging between 6-14". A few valleys, like Columbia Falls, may see between 1-3" of snow through Tuesday night.

Rain/snow should be gone by Wednesday morning, but we'll still be feeling the impacts on mountain pass roads. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent in the 40°s even with all of this moisture and cloud coverage.

Overall, it's time to think about pulling out your snow gear and getting that ballot in early!