Weekend Forecast: Morning fog followed by clear & cold conditions today

MISSOULA — Fog will reduce visibility this and throughout the day in some areas - the Flathead and Bitterroot regions will see the strongest fog, with patchier fog in West-Central Montana.

Following the fog, clear and cold conditions will prevail. Temperatures will rise to the upper 20s while skies remain partly cloudy.

In the evening and overnight, light snow will move in and sweep across western Montana. The snow will first hit in the NW region, but forecast models show the snow staying put until Wednesday for Ravalli County.

The weak system will last through Wednesday and then clearer conditions move back in.

Temperatures have been all over the place for the beginning of December. Models for the weekend and next week show high temperatures dropping even lower for the holidays. As we get closer to next week, models will be more consistent and show just how cold to expect temperatures.

For now, it may be a good time to stock up on ice melt and other cold weather gear to be prepared.