Welcome to Meteorological Fall

MISSOULA — While astronomical Fall (what our calendars say) doesn't happen until September 22nd this year, Meteorological Fall begins today, September 1st.

Meteorological seasons begin at the beginning of the month in three month increments: Fall is September-November; Winter is December-February; Spring March-May and Summer is June-August.

These seasons are defined by the annual temperature cycle, rather than Earth's position relative to the sun, in order to facilitate consistent record-keeping for weather and climate statistics. It's way easier than starting halfway through a month!

While we still have 21 days until the Autumnal equinox, it's sure still feeling like Summer with our well-above average temperatures!