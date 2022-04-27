Widespread showers to end the week

MISSOULA — Another round of moisture returns to Western Montana Thursday through Friday.

This system approaches from the southwest which will be the first area to see rain Thursday afternoon.

By Friday morning, moisture will have made it to the northwest.

Thursday night into Friday morning temperatures also drop cool enough in the southwest for wintry mix to make it to the Bitterroot Valley floors.

While snow may not add up in valleys, as you climb up the Bitterroot or out of the Missoula Valley you could find some slick spots on roads with spotty showers overnight.

Friday rain becomes widespread through the afternoon.

Saturday, we dry up and warm up to the mid to upper 50s.

After that we have another unsettled weather pattern bringing isolated or spotty showers to the forecast for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.