Winter Storm Warnings in effect Saturday through Sunday

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on a warming trend this weekend, which is why this weekend’s snow forecast will be tricky.

Highs in valleys reach the upper 30s and low 40s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Moisture that moves in overnight will fall as snow in all elevations but turns to a wintry mix throughout the day.

Significant snow is still expected for passes (especially Lookout, Lolo, and Marias passes) this weekend.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning.

Impacts will include overnight slick roads through valleys with slick roads and reduced visibility for mountains and passes.

Moisture remains in the forecast through early next week with wintry mix expected in valleys during the day and snow at night and continuous mountain snow.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.