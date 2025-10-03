Whitefish Credit Union opens first branch in Missoula

One of Montana’s largest credit unions is expanding its reach — now serving the Garden City.

Whitefish Credit Union opened its doors Friday at its new Missoula branch, located just off Russell Street.

The member owned, not for profit credit union focuses on serving the communities it is in.

Community members gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony, which featured raffles, refreshments, and local ice cream.

Josh Wilson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Whitefish Credit Union says they’re excited to grow roots in Missoula with plans to bring new jobs and build long-term partnerships throughout the area while offering a few programs set to give back to the community.

"One of the biggest things that Whitefish Credit Union does is support local community," Wilson said, "we're also doing our high school Spirit debit card program. So we've been giving $5000 donations to Hellgate High School, Sentinel, and Big Sky High School because we actually partner with them have their logos on our debit cards and then every single time that debit card is issued we give $5 back to the school every year."

Since the beginning of the program, Whitefish Credit Union has donated over $100,000 to local high schools.