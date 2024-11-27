Annual Friendsgiving is a hit with UM students

MISSOULA — Hundreds of students gathered with their families in the UC Commons at the University of Montana to share a warm Thanksgiving meal.

UM’s annual Friendsgiving welcomed all students with an array of circumstances.

The meal was available for those working through the official holiday. Students who cannot afford an upscale Thanksgiving meal or simply wanted to take the opportunity to gather for a warm thanksgiving dish, had the chance to do so on Tuesday.

Sponsored by the University Center, 300 meals were ready to be served to students and their families.

The Thanksgiving dish included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. Students expressed their gratitude towards the free event.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Grayson Gross, UM student, expresses his gratitude for the Thanksgiving dinner

"It's a great spot, if people don't have, like a thanksgiving to go home to, this is a really great university wide alternative," said Grayson Gross, a UM student.

The yearly Friendsgiving gathering is meant to give all students a place to interact with the community and Gross said he will be returning next year.

