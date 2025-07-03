Auntie's Emporium: New business in Arlee brings light to community

As new businesses flourish throughout Western Montana, one new establishment in Arlee is finding a way to bring supportive services and hospitality to its customers.

Auntie’s Emporium, a new market in Arlee, is opening its doors this holiday weekend, offering food, local goods and a year-round farmer’s market.

Jamila James, owner of Auntie’s Emporium says the name itself tells the story of their mission to serve the Arlee community.

“In our culture Auntie’s are like another mom,” James said, “or another sister or somebody that a person can go to for help, encouragement or advice."

An auntie herself, James’s is inspired to create a center that offers the love of an aunt, to more than family.

This new space will feel like you walked into your auntie’s home, offering more than just a bite to eat.

“If we’re going to be an emporium, we have to be magical in my eyes,” James said, “so having items that you can’t find anywhere else is important.”

These items can included imported goods, pieces from local artists and trending snacks.

While Auntie’s Emporium may seem like an ordinary business, owners James and partner Phadares Swabs, are putting their profit right back into the community.

“Its funding what our true passion is and that is being a source for the community,” James said.

Swabs says having a safe space people to come is their goal and with the annual Arlee Celebration, this hub is open to everyone 24/7.

“From the outside it looks like a business, and a lot of people think it is a restaurant,” Swabs said, “we’re structuring it in a way that feels good for the community.”

Their services will provide availability for addiction support groups after hours or open kitchen hours for local vendors to use.

Auntie’s Emporium wants the center of its operation to strengthen the community, including by hiring locals who may not meet the requirements for others jobs.

“We’re going back through the generations for healing to occur without judgement.” James said.

Auntie’s emporium will be celebration their opening with events throughout the weekend, in concurrence with the Arlee Celebration.