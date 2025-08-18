Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, August 18, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top new stories for Monday.

Several new fires started along Highway 200 on Sunday afternoon. One quickly spread from 20 to more than 250 acres, prompting the order of a Type 3 incident management team. Sunday, firefighters used boats to cross the Clark Fork River to respond to the fire, with support from a variety of local fire districts. (Read the full story)

Kalispell Parks & Recreation and Paws to Play hosted the annual Paws Splash Bash, where dogs enjoyed the Woodland Water Park all to themselves on Sunday. The event, which has been running for five years, raises funds for the local dog park built in 2017, financially supporting ongoing maintenance and updated facilities. (Read the full story)

The Northwest Montana Fair Livestock Sale showcased the hard work of FFA and 4-H club members over the weekend — featuring 161 hogs, 45 lambs and 35 steers up for auction. The event not only celebrated their efforts with awards, but also raised approximately $900,000 for youth involved in agricultural education. (Read the full story)