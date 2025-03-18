Griz Men's Basketball celebrated in NCAA tournament send-off

MISSOULA — After a fan-fueled send-off Tuesday at Washington Grizzly Stadium, the Montana men's basketball team is officially on the way to Denver!

The number 14-seeded Grizzlies will take on number 3 Wisconsin in the first round of the big dance.

"We'll represent you very well," Griz Head Coach Travis DeCuire told fans at Tuesday's gathering.

It's an exciting day in Missoula when a Griz team makes the playoffs.

Especially for basketball fans, when playing in March means everything.

"Super excited for them, super excited for the whole university," Griz Hoop Club Member Tony Rollin said.

Maroon-clad fans gathered to wish the team well in their first-round bout.

"I just hope they play up to their capability, and if they do, they're going to give Wisconsin all they can handle," Rollin told MTN.

As the buses rolled off, Missoulians were cheering for their favorite players

Plus, when the team takes the court, many are hoping a national title comes home to the Garden City.