Crews fight house, vegetation fire in Lolo

MISSOULA — Several units were called to a home in Lolo Tuesday for a house fire that also started a small grass fire.

The Missoula Rural Fire District reported the fire started just before noon at a residence in the 9300 block of Mormon Creek Road.

The fire had spread throughout the home by the time the first engine arrived, but crews were then able to knock down most of the fire.

Another MRFD crew then extinguished a small vegetation fire that was ignited by the burning home.

While no one was injured, the family's dog died in the fire.

Crews were still on scene around 4 p.m. Tuesday working to salvage as much of the property as possible.

Fire investigators were also trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire.