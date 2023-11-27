How to get tickets to the FCS playoff between Montana vs Delaware this Saturday

MISSOULA — Here is how fans you can get a front-row seat to the playoff action between Montana and Delaware for the Saturday, December 2, 2023, 7 p.m. game at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

Playoff tickets are available for season ticket holders to purchase at griztix.com now through Tuesday, November 28 until 4:30 p.m.

Any season tickets not purchased by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday will go on sale to the general public beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29.

All reserved seats are $35. Tickets for UM students with a valid UM ID are $5, and tickets with a UM student guest pass and valid UM ID are $10.

Information about ticket office hours can be found here.

The Montana Grizzlies (10-1) will host the Delaware Blue Hens (9-3) in the second round of the FCS playoffs after Delaware rallied to beat Lafayette 36-34 in a first-round game Saturday.