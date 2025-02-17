Alberton residents beat the winter blues by playing bingo

ALBERTON — With football season over and the dead of winter fully here, it's easy to get stuck inside during this time of the year, especially during a storm.

But over in Alberton, community members gather every Sunday to play bingo — mingling and sharing laughter with neighbors and friends alike.

“This is our winter activity. We start the weekend after Super Bowl and we go to Memorial Day. Everybody's cold and bored. No more football,” said Vickie Hurliman, owner of Trax bar in Alberton.

She knows that when bingo Sunday comes around, it’ll be hard to find a seat.

“You usually can’t even find a chair. They have to put another table back there,” one attendee said.

“Well, it's because they come from Superior,” another attendee chimed in.

“And sometimes they sit at the pool table,” said another attendee.

People come from all over the area to beat the weather this time of the year.

“Something to do. Today especially it's cold, it's snowing. We're tired of being in the house. Get together. We have food,” said Hurliman.

And for many community members, like Steven Gregory, an Alberton resident, the joy of getting together has kept him coming back for 50 years.

“Just the camaraderie. Is that how you say that?” Gregory said.

“Roger,” said someone sitting at his table.

“Yeah, that part,” finished Gregory.

Bingo at Trax goes every Sunday until Memorial Day, so if you need some laughter, feel free to head on over as everyone is welcome to come join in on the fun.