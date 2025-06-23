MISSOULA — You can help out AniMeals No-Kill Adoption Center and Pet Food Bank in Missoula.

Dine to Donate at the Texas Roadhouse in the Southgate Mall from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24.

Check out Community Spotlight to learn more about AniMeals:

Community Spotlight: Dine to Donate to Missoula's Animeals

Ashley Lipscomb and Lea Graham from Animeals joined Community Spoltight to talk about the services offered and how you can help support Animeals.

AniMeals, which is open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday through Wednesday can be found at 1700 Rankin Street in Missoula.

