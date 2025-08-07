Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, August 7, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A skydiver lost their life during the annual Lost Prairie Boogie Event after colliding with another jumper at approximately 9:42 a.m. on Monday. This marks the 10th confirmed skydiving-related death in the Marion area since 2007. (Read the full story)

A UFP Industries prepares to shut down its Edge Prefinished facility in Bonner, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry is stepping in to help the nearly 100 affected employees. Following the closure announcement last month, the department hosted an event to connect workers with job opportunities — offering support for those seeking new employment. (Read the full story)

Missoula County is considering a $1.8 million infrastructure levy to address the "significant" shortfall in bridge and road maintenance funding. County officials stress that investing in maintenance now can help avoid escalating future costs for aging infrastructure. If approved, the levy would result in a slight increase in property taxes. (Read the full story)