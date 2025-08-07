Anaconda community weary as manhunt continues for murder suspect

ANACONDA — Some residents of Anaconda are feeling the strain of the continuing search for the suspect in the August 1 shooting deaths at the Owl Bar.

What started as fear has now turned into frustration for many in this Montana community as law enforcement continues searching.

"The search for the suspect, the loss of life, the impact on the community, the impact on businesses, the media attention, obviously," said Celina Van Hyning with the Anaconda Chamber of Commerce.

Van Hyning says there's a palpable weight hanging over the town, "There is a lot of uncertainty because people don't know what's happening."

When MTN approached residents for comments, many declined interviews.

Some closed their doors, while others expressed fatigue with the repetitive coverage.

One resident shared his primary frustration: "Not really knowing what's going on... it's the same news all the time."

As media presence increases in the community seeking reactions, the emotional toll becomes more evident.

"I think a lot of people are really shaken up about it. Probably because it's garnered so much attention, it's such a big thing people just don't know how to react to something like this, which is completely understandable," Van Hyning said.

The Anaconda Chamber of Commerce canceled the annual Smeltermans event to give the community space to process the tragedy.

"I don't know that it will start until the suspect is caught, but I think that giving people space to grieve right now is kind of what's most needed," Van Hyning said.

Anyone with information about Michael Brown or the Anaconda shooting is asked to call the tipline at 1-877-wanted2 or 1-877-926-8332.