Learn how to volunteer at the Missoula Food Bank on Tuesday evening

MISSOULA — People who are looking for an opportunity to give back to the community through volunteering will have a chance on Tuesday evening at the Missoula Food Bank.

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is offering future volunteers a tour of the building to explore the open positions you can choose when you sign up to volunteer from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The food bank serves 1-in-5 families in Missoula with about 300 alternating volunteers and 25 full-time staff members.

We talked with a volunteer who says he became committed after looking for a way to stay involved in the community once he retired.

“The greatest thing about being a volunteer is what we get, not what we give. The feeling every time I’m here - and I don’t want to sound like an angel, because I’m certainly not; I’m just a person. But I go home with a feeling that somebody got something because of my participation and that gives me a sense that I really got something. So, I think I get more than I give here.” - five year Missoula Food Bank volunteer Frank Reed

We also spoke with Missoula Food Bank Director of Operations Caitlyn Taix who says she understands people have busy schedules but one thing that makes the volunteer program successful is its flexibility.

“We really try to make it work with every volunteer, whatever their schedule is, their circumstance. We can usually get really creative and make something work. And if people want something that is weekly-set, regular or whatever - great. But there are also lots of volunteers who just pop in every now and then and just sign up for a shift on an irregular basis if that works better for them. So, I say just give it a shot - even if it’s just a few days out of the year. It all helps.” - Missoula Food Bank Director of Operations Caitlyn Taix

Anyone looking to volunteer can show up at the Missoula Food Bank located at 1720 Wyoming Street on Tuesday evening. Just bring yourself and have an idea of what days and times work best for you to volunteer.