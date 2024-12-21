Local farm delivers Christmas meat packages to customers

STEVENSVILLE — A local family farm is making it a little easier to get your holiday meal to the table.

Homme Family Farm out of Stevensville, strives to meet their customers needs, and this holiday season they are doing just that.

The newly started business got out and about delivering Christmas packages which include several cuts of pork raised on their farm. Shaundell Homme, owner, says being a farmer has its challenges, but this is one way to provide locally sourced food to the community. As Homme also sources her feed and other supplies from local businesses.

She says not only is this a family event alongside her husband and two children, the animals on the farm are loved like family.

“I just love being outside and knowing that what I'm doing helps other people and also that my animals are happy like I love that my animals are happy they all know their names they all know when it's feeding time like everybody I love being a farmer. I love it," Homee said.

Homme Family hopes to continue this service for your next holiday meal. Find out more here.

