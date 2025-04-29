Missoula Rural Fire District: Prepare now for wildfire season

MISSOULA — The Missoula Rural Fire District is reminding people that it's time to get homes and property ready before wildfire season arrives.

May is wildfire preparedness month and MFRD is offering some advice on how to be prepared for Montana's fire season.

In and around your home

Clear leaves and other debris from gutters, eaves, porches, and decks. This prevents embers from igniting your home.

Remove dead vegetation and other items from under your deck or porch within 10 feet of the house.

Screen or box-in areas below patios and decks with 1/8-inch wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.

Remove flammable materials (firewood stacks, propane tanks) within 30 feet of your home's foundation and outbuildings, including garages and sheds. If they can catch fire, keep them from touching your house, deck, or porch.

Wildfires can spread to treetops. Prune trees so the lowest branches are 6 to 10 feet from the ground.

Keep your lawn hydrated and maintained. If it is brown, cut it down to reduce fire intensity. Dry grass and shrubs are fuel for wildfire.

Don't let debris and lawn cuttings linger. Dispose of these items quickly to reduce fuel for fire.

Inspect shingles or roof tiles. Replace or repair those that are loose or missing to prevent ember penetration.

Cover exterior attic vents with metal wire mesh no larger than 1/8- inch to prevent embers from entering the home.

Enclose under-eave and soffit vents or screens with 1/8-inch metal mesh to prevent ember entry.

Create an emergency plan

Enroll in Smart 911 to receive early notification of an emergency in your area.

Assemble an emergency supply kit and place it in a safe spot. Remember to include important documents, medications, and personal identification.

Develop an emergency evacuation plan and practice it with everyone in your home.

Plan two ways out of your neighborhood and designate a meeting place.

If wildfire is threatening your home