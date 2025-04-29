Garden City Brewfest returns to downtown Missoula Saturday

MISSOULA — Montana's biggest beer festival returns to downtown Missoula this weekend!

Garden City Brewfest will take over Caras Park on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year's event will feature over 60 beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and wines from your favorite breweries.

Several food trucks and vendors will also be on hand along with music by two Missoula-based bands and a DJ.

The brewfest is admission-free, but if you're sampling beer, you can buy a 7-ounce glass, wristband, and four tokens for $20.

A total of 500 12-ounce glass steins will be available for $30 so grab yours as soon as possible!

The event kicks off on the same day as this year's first farmer's market downtown, so plan to get there accordingly.

Click here for more information about the Garden City Bewfest.