Popular used book sale returns to Missoula

MISSOULA - Books are fun to read, and for some, also fun to collect.

But a group of volunteers from three organizations have come together to collect and sell them during the annual used book sale.

There are an estimated 10,000 books — which are all donated by the community and sorted by genre — available.

Regular books are $2 an inch, but older books or select books are individually priced.

Volunteers say they get most of the books on Monday and Tuesday before the sale, then sort and organize them.

“The three organizations use it for scholarships as well as educational projects in the Missoula area,” explained book sale volunteer Ann Sharkey.

“I tallied it up and last year eight scholarships total were given,” added fellow volunteer Nancy Zadra.

The 62nd annual Used Book Sale kicks off on Thursday at Orchard Homes Country Life Club on South Third Street West in Missoula across from Wheat Montana.

The sale runs through Sunday with the doors opening each day at 10 a.m. On Sunday, all the books you can fit in a bag cost only $10.

The proceeds from the sale will benefit scholarships and educational projects.