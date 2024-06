KALISPELL — The Humane Society of Northwest Montana will host a Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, June 1.

The vaccines are for dogs and cats only. No aggressive, feral or under-socialized cats are allowed.

Up to four pets per family can be vaccinated.

Appointments are needed for the clinic and can be made by calling 406-752-7297.

The clinic runs from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.