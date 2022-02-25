Kalispell's 'Frosty the Brewfest' raises thousands for Flathead Warming Center

KALISPELL — Beer was flowing and good times were had at this year’s Frosty the Brewfest in Kalispell raising money for the Flathead Warming Center.

“We had 1,200 members of the community come out to support the fundraiser, we had 50 volunteers, seven local breweries and cideries from Kalispell,” Bias Brewing Co-Founder Gabe Mariman told MTN News.

The 3rd annual Frosty the Brewfest saw a big turnout in Kalispell with proceeds from every ticket sold going to local nonprofits.

“We listened to live music, we drank craft beer, we huddled around the burn barrels and raised money for homelessness,” added Mariman.

Mariman said event organizers presented the Flathead Warming Center with an $11,550 check.

The Flathead Warming Center is a low barrier access homeless shelter in Kalispell providing a warm safe place to sleep during the coldest months of the year.

“The warming center provides a very important service for the community in a time when we need it most of all, the housing crisis is pushing folks out of their home, and they have nowhere to go and in northwest Montana when it’s 10 degrees outside as a high for the day, it’s pretty important that people have a place that’s warm and safe to go,” said Mariman

Mariman said the brewfest will be back at it again next winter raising funds for those in need.

“We’ve got a lot of support from the community; there’s a need and we’re going to continue to throw this event to raise money," said Mariman.