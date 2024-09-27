Watch Now
Kalispell's Samaritan House celebrates groundbreaking of expansion project

The Kalispell homeless shelter and transitional housing program is beginning an expansion project that's been in the works since 2021
KALISPELL — A project years in the making in Kalispell is finally beginning and was celebrated with an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

The Samaritan House, a homeless shelter and transitional housing program in Kalispell is starting an expansion project that has been in the works since 2021.

This project will be completed in three phases and will take about three years to finish.
The expansion includes administrative office renovations, an emergency shelter, 18 two- and three-bedroom apartments for family living and about 15 ADA-accessible studio apartments dedicated to veteran housing.

“You know, Kalispell is the largest city in Montana with no housing dedicated for homeless veterans, and so we're going to fix that, and it feels good. It's the right thing to do. I think a healthy community has various offerings and various things that are available to help people in need,” said Samaritan House Executive Director Chris Krager.

Visit https://samaritanhousemt.com/ to learn more about Samaritan House.

