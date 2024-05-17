Run Wild 2024 Fun Run and 5K takes place in Columbia Falls this weekend

Watch Now
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 17:42:07-04

COLUMBIA FALLS — People can strap on their running shoes this weekend to help support four great programs in the Flathead.

The Run Wild 2024 fundraiser takes place on Saturday, May 17, in Columbia Falls.

The event features a 5K and one mile fun run to raise money for Columbia Falls Junior High School Family and Consumer Sciences classroom, Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center, Land to Hand and Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country.

There will be food trucks, yard games and live music, with free entry for everyone following the run which begins at 10 a.m. at Marantette Park in Columbia Falls. Festivities will take place in the park in the early afternoon until 3 p.m.

Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/ColumbiaFalls/RunWild2024 for more information or to sign up for the race.

