Salute to Service: How to lend a hand to local Flathead fire stations

KALISPELL - Volunteers are critical in the Flathead for the success of many organizations, and fire stations are no different.

There are many opportunities to get involved with local fire departments. That includes helping with community events like fundraisers or open houses and even monetary donations help keep fire stations running.

Volunteer firefighters are crucial for smaller areas to have a response team, and many stations in the area, including Ferndale, Somers-Lakeside, and more, are fully volunteer-run.

Flathead County Fire Service Area Manager Lincoln Chute says the help makes the Flathead Valley a better place.

“See if there is anything you can help with. It could be from being on a board of trustees, it could be helping out, it could be becoming a member, there's all sorts of things, but when communities come together, that's when truly good things happen,” Chute told MTN.

The best way to get involved is to talk to your local station to see how you can help.