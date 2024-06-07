Watch Now
Salute to Service: Humane Society of Northwest Montana holding fundraiser

Humane Socity of Northwest Montana
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The Humane Society of Northwest Montana is hosting an ‘All Things Dogs’ fundraiser on June 8, 2024, in Kalispell.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 07, 2024

KALISPELL — Get ready and leash up your dog for a super fun fundraiser for the Humane Society of Northwest Montana.

The ‘All Things Dogs’ fundraiser will take place on Saturday, featuring 30 booths with vendors, dog trainers and more as well as food trucks, games and contests.

This is the first big fundraiser the Humane Society of Northwest Montana is putting on at their location. They are hoping to make this an annual event to help with the cost of running this nonprofit adoption center.

"We can save more animals if we can fundraise. The money that we bring in literally goes back to the animals for medical care for the community services so many things so it's very important,” Humane Society of Northwest Montana Executive Director Stacie Dabolt said.
 
The event takes place at the Humane Society of Northwest Montana from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join in on the festivities at this family-friendly event.

