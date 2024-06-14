Watch Now
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Salute to Service: Join this year's Rafting for Refuse and help clean the Flathead River

flathead river
MTN News
flathead river
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 14, 2024

FLATHEAD COUNTY — Rafting for Refuse is returning to the Middle Fork of the Flathead River for the 27th year.

This annual event is held by Glacier Guides and Montana Raft to clean up trash at river access points and along the river's shores.

Not only do you get to help clean the river, but you also get to raft the Middle Fork and join in on a post-float event and BBQ.

Rafting for Refuse requires advanced registration. The cost for the event is $10 which will be donated to Leave No Trace- Center for Outdoor Ethics.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. Visit https://glacierguides.com/about/rafting-for-refuse/ For additional information.

More local news from KPAX
PROPERTY CRIME .jpg

Crime and Courts

Shoplifting cases in Missoula have almost doubled since 2020

Claire Peterson
4:51 PM, Jun 14, 2024
Wood Products Round Table Opening Slide

Homepage

Montana forest products industry looks to diversify its products

Zach Volheim
4:43 PM, Jun 14, 2024
Northern Pike

Western Montana News

FWP reports non-native northern pike in Northwest Montana river

MTN News
4:12 PM, Jun 14, 2024
GNP Cabin Sale

Flathead County

Home on Lake McDonald within Glacier National Park up for sale

Kiana Wilson
2:46 PM, Jun 14, 2024
UH Amy Weimer

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Hero making a difference for at-risk youth in Missoula

Emily Brown
1:54 PM, Jun 14, 2024
Missoula Infrastructure Water Repair

Missoula County

Missoula to seek utility rate increase to address water leakage, repairs

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
1:42 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader