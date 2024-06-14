Salute to Service: Join this year's Rafting for Refuse and help clean the Flathead River

FLATHEAD COUNTY — Rafting for Refuse is returning to the Middle Fork of the Flathead River for the 27th year.

This annual event is held by Glacier Guides and Montana Raft to clean up trash at river access points and along the river's shores.

Not only do you get to help clean the river, but you also get to raft the Middle Fork and join in on a post-float event and BBQ.

Rafting for Refuse requires advanced registration. The cost for the event is $10 which will be donated to Leave No Trace- Center for Outdoor Ethics.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. Visit https://glacierguides.com/about/rafting-for-refuse/ For additional information.