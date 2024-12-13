Synthetic turf installed at Flathead County Animal Shelter thanks to work of Flathead Shelter Friends

KALISPELL — Dogs at the Flathead County Animal Shelter recently received a new place to play.

A new synthetic turf has been installed at the shelter by the nonprofit Flathead Shelter Friends, which helps support the county animal shelter.

“We just want to do things that the county is unable to provide, a lot of times the funds. Just different things that we can help raise money to do to make the lives better for the pets,” said Flathead Shelter Friends vice president Linda Vevera.

The new synthetic lawn provides a clean environment for the dogs to play in using an antimicrobial material that reduces odor and microbes.

“It just has more give, it's friendly. When the dogs do their business, it used to just go into this rock stuff, that was nasty. And this way they go out with one of the hoses really quickly, and it just goes right down in,” said Vevera.

Not only is this turf a benefit to the dogs, but it's also easier for the shelter staff to take care of the dogs and the outdoor area.

“They're able to put two dogs out at a time and play because you don't have to worry about them hurting a leg or this or that. The employees like it because it's cleanly. Happier dogs are just more apt to get adopted. That's what we know,” said Vevera.

The Flathead Shelter Friends have helped with many other remodel projects throughout the shelter and also volunteer their time to help care for the animals.

“So just being able to have some part of making a dog's life better, it just gives back to you, the animals do. You look forward to seeing them and then seeing them get adopted. Sure, there are sad moments, but the good ones far outweigh that. You just know that you're making a difference,” said Vevera.

The synthetic turf has only been installed in half of the outdoor area at the shelter. Flathead Shelter Friends is currently raising money to complete the second half of the project. You can visit https://www.flatheadshelterfriends.org/ to donate.