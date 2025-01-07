Watch Now
Scripps Howard Foundation donates $3,500 to Missoula Food Bank

Carlone Weiss/MTN News
Jill Valley presented a $3,500 donation from the Scripps Howard Foundation to the Missoula Food Bank on January 7, 2024.
MISSOULA — The Scripps Howard Foundation and KPAX made a generous donation on Tuesday to the Missoula Food Bank with Jill Valley delivering the check.

"Amy, on behalf of the Scripps Howard Foundation, we are happy to give the food bank $3,500 check,” Jill said.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much. This is so important and so helpful to our community in meeting all the challenges that we're facing with hunger. So, thank you so much. Yay,” Missoula Food Bank executive director Amy Allison said.

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company which is KPAX's parent company.

