The Five Valley Accordion Association brings joy to seniors & young people alike

MISSOULA — “It's just one of those things for seniors to enjoy. And they all love music,” said Gene Boscage, president of the Five Valley Accordion Association.

“Everything changes as you get older, you know?” Boscage said.

“I come down here to socialize with people and to laugh and have fun. I guess that's the two words, camaraderie and jocularity,” he said.

With nearly 50 years under its belt, the Five Valley Accordion Association has been bringing fun and joy into the lives of many in a fast-moving world.

The debut of the Five Valley Accordion Association was in the Fall of 1986, with a few friends coming together to play for dances in the Missoula Valley, Ronan, Polson and rest homes.

Many attendees have been going to their performances for decades, like Bill George, a World War II veteran and former Campbell’s soup salesman, who has been coming back time and time again for 30 of his 99 and a half years.

“Good people, good-looking gals, ” George said as he continuously glanced toward his wife. "Get to dance with all the good-looking gals and stuff. So that's the reason I keep coming back here."

