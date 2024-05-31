Unsung Hero: Flathead Valley woman helps kids have the very best Christmas

KALISPELL — We are thrilled to bring back one of our favorite segments where we spotlight a "Unsung Hero" in our communities.

Over the next six weeks, we will highlight those special people who are making a difference in Western Montana.

Our partners Whitefish Credit Union will award the Unsung Heroes with VIP tickets to this summer's Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish.

We begin with a Flathead Valley woman who is instrumental in making sure that children have the very best Christmas.

“I can't help it. I have to help others. I just think everybody should give if they can. Give till it hurts. Because you don't know what you're gonna do to someone -- or be the person who could make one person smile. If you could make one person's day then you've done a good job,” said Flathead Valley Toys for Tots coordinator Kelly King.

She has been helping make kids' Christmas dreams come true through Toys for Tots since 2006. KIng eventually moved into the role of coordinator and grew the program to serve almost 3,000 kids per year.

“I have a heart for children. When it comes to food, clothing, things like that. I know a lot of kids that are in a lot of perilous situations and when they get that toy -- if it gives them hope, even for just a few minutes that my situation will improve -- then I'll just keep doing this,” said King.

King began volunteering as a kid with her parents and has continued to support organizations as much as she can including Toys for Tots, Land to Hand, Gap Fillers Flathead, the Warming Center and United Way.

“I never do it for a thank you. You gotta give without expectation,” said King

King was nominated to be an Unsung Hero by Whitefish Credit Union branch manager Deana Payne after seeking her help in donating to her various volunteer efforts.

“Anything that she ever does, involves children. And I think that's really important. And when you have somebody that does so much for the community and doesn't expect anything in return, that's a true hero,” said Payne.

King's main goal while volunteering countless hours at Toys for Tots is to make people smile.

“That is huge. That's an accomplishment to me to see somebody happy. I mean, even if you just smile and when they smile back, it's like alright, cool, maybe, maybe they feel better,” said King.

Visit https://www.whitefishcu.com/UnsungHero for more information about the Unsung Hero VIP Ticket Giveaway and to submit nominations.